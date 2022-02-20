Rain, Snow Possible in Areas of NorCal Tuesday

Rain showers are possible Tuesday, but don't expect enough to refill reservoirs or end the drought.

The National Weather Service issued a forecast early Sunday for rain showers possible during the day and night Tuesday, with a chance of snow at elevations above 2,000 feet.

A weather system will bring small chances for rain showers and high elevation snow to parts of the area on Tuesday. Best chances for the Central Coast. Also look for *much* colder temps through mid week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/UM6SwGPAd9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2022

The most rain any area is estimated to receive is half an inch near Big Sur, while most areas will only see .10 of an inch of precipitation.

As for snow, the forecast indicated the best chances are over portions of the Santa Lucia Mountain Range on Tuesday night.

The most any area is expected to receive is 2 to 3 inches in the mountains east of Big Sur. The higher elevations in the Salinas Valley may see about an inch of snow.