San Diego Community College District increases minimum wage as state wage lags behind high cost of living

When Evelyn Martinez started working as a student outreach ambassador last summer with the San Diego Community College District, she was considered a "low wage worker." Now, thanks to an increase in the minimum wage across the District, that label no longer applies to Martinez, or any of her colleagues.

"I don't have to worry too much about the amount of hours that I'm working, but more of allowing me to focus on my education and give it my 100% as well as when I come to work," said Martinez. She was making $16.31 before the hike, and now brings home $23 an hour.

Temporary employees, like Martinez, now make a minimum of $22.31 across SDCCD. Permanent employees make at least $30.58, taking home at least $63,606 a year. Chancellor Gregory Smith hopes other institutions take note.

"I want to be a disruptor in a way, especially here in San Diego," said Smith. "I'm really hoping that it creates some pressure on you to come with us and we all have to get together and figure this out."

California's minimum wage does not keep up with cost of living: Report

A new report from the state's Legislative Analyst’s Office shows the $16 minimum wage statewide does not keep up with the cost of living, especially in coastal cities. According to the report, half of the state's low wage workers are over 35 years old, and a quarter are over 50.

The biggest block of low wage workers provide in-home care. The second biggest group is fast food workers, although that is poised to change next month, when a new state law mandating a $20 minimum wage for fast food workers at restaurants with more than 60 locations goes into effect.

"For those earning the minimum wage, they will get more money. And so that will help them out and help them make ends meet and might even give a boost to the to the economy as people go out and spend that money. It does increase costs, though, for businesses. And so they may have to raise prices to compensate for that," said Alan Gin, a professor of economics at the University of San Diego.

How is SDCCD able to pay their workers a higher minimum wage?

SDCCD is able to fund the significant increases thanks to $24 million in ongoing funds from the state's cost of living adjustment. A couple million is enough to pay each employee a livable wage, said Chancellor Smith, without taking from other faculty.

"I think this will absolutely make us an employer of choice for those positions and also people who aren't even impacted by it, but want to come work for an organization that has that kind of value," said Smith.

Martinez uses any extra money to help support her parents, as she works her way towards a degree in Social/Behavioral Sciences.

"Being able to give them a little bit of what I earned for whatever they need or for whatever they may need that money for. It brings that peace to me because after everything they've done for me, I'm able to support financially a little bit for them," said Martinez.