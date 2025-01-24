California

SpaceX launch creates glow across early morning California sky

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

People were buzzing Friday morning about a mysterious light across the early morning California sky.

It turned out not to be a mystery at all but a SpaceX rocket launch from Vanderberg Space Force base near Santa Barbara.

Time lapse video of the rocket shows it making its way up through Earth's atmosphere. SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket to deliver 23 Starlink satellites, the company said.

Several people around the Bay Area reported seeing the glow. The cloud-like formations seen in the video are exhaust trails containing water vapor and tiny ice particles.

That ice then reflects sunlight and creates a glow that many reported seeing Friday morning.

This article tagged under:

Californiaspace
