Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area

For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. 

One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east of the San Andreas and runs from south of Gilroy, through Silicon Valley, and west of Palo Alto.

The USGS reviewed the Stanford study and said smaller faults can still generate enough shaking to generate a 6.9 magnitude quake, which is the same size as the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

