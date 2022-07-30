mega millions

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $4.2 Million Sold in Fresno

The California Mega Millions ticket, which matched all five numbers but not the Mega number, was sold at a Vons grocery store on North Cedar Ave in Fresno, according to lottery officials.

By Bay City News

While there was no California jackpot winner in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing, there was one $4.2 million winner in Fresno, lottery officials announced on social media Saturday.

"We DO have someone waking up this morning with a ticket worth an impressive $4.2 million!" lottery officials said of the California Mega Millions outcome.

As for the Mega Millions jackpot winner, "Congrats are in order to someone who bought it in Illinois!" officials said. The jackpot that was hit in Illinois turned out to be $1.337 billion. It had been initially been estimated at $1.28 billion, but the amount was revised due to increased sales.

The Mega Millions jackpot grew because of skyrocketing sales. Usually, California sales average $1 million per day. This week, sales averaged $10 million a day in the state.

This jackpot run began in April and has been growing, with an estimated $99 million generated for public education, benefiting grades K-12, community colleges, public universities, and other educational entities. The actual amount has not yet been confirmed and likely could be adjusted upward.

"There were over two million California winners," Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson, said Saturday.

“A lot of Californians have a lot of reasons to be happy today," Becker said.

