If you want to snag a campsite at Yosemite, you might have to buy a lottery ticket first.

The park is getting so popular with campers that it's starting its own lottery system. The prize? A reservation at the park's most popular campground -- North Pines.

Yosemite is trying out the new system to create a fair and balanced way for people to make reservations.

The lottery begins Tuesday and tickets are $10. More than 600 winners will be announced next month.