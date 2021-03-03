CDC to Issue Guidelines for Vaccinated Individuals

The CDC is expected to release new guidance in the coming days for what people can do who’ve already been vaccinated.

Among them, small gatherings with others who’ve also been vaccinated.

The announcement was expected Thursday, but now may be on hold according to published reports.

This comes as the White House has been pushing back against governors in Texas and Mississippi – moving to fully reopen their states and get rid of mask mandates.

"Small gatherings in the home, I think you can clearly feel that the risk, the relative risk is so low that you would not have to wear a mask,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday.

So far, the CDC says more than 80 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.