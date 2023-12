The latest COVID vaccine statistics are out for Santa Clara county, and they're not good.

In fact, county officials say fewer vaccinations are leading to a rise in both holiday COVID cases, and hospitalizations.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman spoke to officials, and doctors about the numbers and the consequences.

Watch his full report in video player above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The latest COVID vaccine statistics are out for Santa Clara County and they're lower than health officials would like. Jessica Aguirre speaks with UCSF infectious disease experts Dr. Peter Chin-Hong on this.