Gov. Newsom Continues Efforts, Encourages Californians to Get Vaccinated

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Alameda County Tuesday to highlight vaccination milestones and continue his efforts in encouraging more Californians to get vaccinated.

The governor will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

To date, over 80% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

California implemented first-in-the-nation vaccine measures that include workers in health care to be fully vaccinated and a standard that all school and state workers show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.