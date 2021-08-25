COVID-19 Dashboards: Case Reporting by Bay Area School Districts

By NBC Bay Area staff

By NBC Bay Area staff

Public schools across the Bay Area are providing updates on any coronavirus cases reported on campus through a COVID dashboard. It is part of the California Department of Health's guidance on COVID-19 case reporting by schools.

Below you will find a list of school districts broken down by county, with links to any available COVID dashboard they have posted online. We have indicated which districts we are waiting to hear back from and if a dashboard link will send you to a Google doc provided by school officials. We will be updating this list with new information throughout the school year, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Related links:

ALAMEDA COUNTY

reopening schools Jul 13

What Are California's New Virus Rules for Public Schools?

coronavirus vaccine Aug 17

US Expected to Recommend COVID Boosters for All 8 Months After 2nd Dose

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Part of the new COVID-19 guidance coming out for schools includes what is being dubbed "modified quarantine." Kris Sanchez reports.

MARIN COUNTY

  • Bolinas-Stinson Union (No dashboard. The district follows county health guidance for notifying families of any cases.)
  • Kentfield Schools
  • Laguna Joint (No dashboard)
  • Lagunitas (Dashboard pending)
  • Larkspur - Corte Madera
  • Lincoln Union (Dashboard pending)
  • Miller Creek Elementary
  • Mill Valley (Dashboard pending)
  • Nicasio School District (No dashboard. District will work with county health officials to report cases.)
  • Reed Union (Dashboard pending)
  • Ross (Dashboard pending)
  • Ross Valley (Dashboard pending)
  • San Rafael (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • Sausalito Marin City (Dashboard pending)
  • Novato Unified School District
  • Shoreline Unified School District (Dashboard pending)
  • San Rafael City Schools (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • Tamalpais Union (Dashboard pending)
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

NAPA COUNTY

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

SAN MATEO COUNTY

High School Districts

  • Jefferson Union High School District (Dashboard pending)
  • San Mateo Union High School District (No dashboard available)
  • Sequoia Union High School District (Dashboard pending)

Unified School Districts

  • Cabrillo Unified School District (No dashboard available)
  • La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District (No dashboard available)
  • South San Francisco Unified School District (Dashboard pending)
Surging cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, along with a noticed decline in immunity a few months after the vaccine, are leading to a call for getting a 3rd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. But it's still unclear what will be recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson shot. Dr. Aditi Nerurkar from Harvard explains what we know and we don't about the booster shots plans.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

SONOMA COUNTY

  • Alexander Valley Union School District
  • Bellevue Union School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Bennett Valley Union School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Cinnabar (No dashboard available.)
  • Cloverdale Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • Dunham (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Forestville Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Fort Ross Elementary (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • Geyserville Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Gravenstein Union
  • Guerneville
  • Harmony Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Healdsburg Unified School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • Horicon (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Kashia (No dashboard)
  • Kenwood (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Liberty (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Mark West Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Monte Rio Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Montgomery Elementary (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Oak Grove Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Old Adobe Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Petaluma City Elementary (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Petaluma Joint Union High (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Piner-Olivet Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Rincon Valley Union
  • Roseland (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • Santa Rosa City Elementary (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • Santa Rosa City High (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • Sebastapol Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Sonoma Valley Unified (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Twin Hills Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Two Rock Union
  • Waugh (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • West Side Union (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
  • West Sonoma County Union (PDF will generate for new cases only)
  • Wilmar Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Windsor Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Wright (Waiting to hear back from district)

SOLANO COUNTY

  • Benicia Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Dixon Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Travis Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
  • Vacaville Unified School District
  • Vallejo City Unified School District (No dashboard available)
  • Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
So far, the “variant of interest” has been detected in 29 countries, and it may spread more quickly than milder versions of the coronavirus.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us