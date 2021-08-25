COVID-19 Dashboards: Case Reporting by Bay Area School Districts

Public schools across the Bay Area are providing updates on any coronavirus cases reported on campus through a COVID dashboard. It is part of the California Department of Health's guidance on COVID-19 case reporting by schools.
Below you will find a list of school districts broken down by county, with links to any available COVID dashboard they have posted online. We have indicated which districts we are waiting to hear back from and if a dashboard link will send you to a Google doc provided by school officials. We will be updating this list with new information throughout the school year, so be sure to bookmark this page.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
- Alameda Unified School District
- Albany Unified School District
- Berkeley Unified School District
- Castro Valley Unified School District
- Dublin Unified School District
- Emeryville Unified School District (no dashboard available)
- Fremont Unified School District
- Hayward Unified School District
- Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District
- Mountain House Elementary School District (no dashboard available)
- New Haven Unified School District (Union City - District is in process of creating a dashboard)
- Newark Unified School District (no dashboard available)
- Oakland Unified School District
- Piedmont Unified School District (no dashboard available)
- Pleasanton Unified School District
- Portola Valley School District (dashboard is an external link to a Google doc)
- San Leandro Unified School District (update from district to come)
- San Lorenzo Unified School District
- Sunol Glen Unified School District (Dashboard is an external link to a Google doc)
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
- Acalanes Union High School
- Antioch Unified School District (Dashboard pending)
- Brentwood Union School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Byron Union School District (Dashboard pending)
- Canyon Union School District (No dashboard)
- John Swett Unified School District (No dashboard)
- Knightsen Elementary (No dashboard)
- Lafayette School District (No dashboard)
- Liberty Union High School District
- Martinez Unified School District (Dashboard pending)
- Moraga Unified School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Mount Diablo Unified School District
- Oakley Union Elementary School District
- Orinda Union School District (Dashboard pending)
- Pittsburg Unified School District
- San Ramon Valley Unified School District
- Walnut Creek Unified School District (No dashboard)
- West Contra Costa Unified School District (No dashboard)
MARIN COUNTY
- Bolinas-Stinson Union (No dashboard. The district follows county health guidance for notifying families of any cases.)
- Kentfield Schools
- Laguna Joint (No dashboard)
- Lagunitas (Dashboard pending)
- Larkspur - Corte Madera
- Lincoln Union (Dashboard pending)
- Miller Creek Elementary
- Mill Valley (Dashboard pending)
- Nicasio School District (No dashboard. District will work with county health officials to report cases.)
- Reed Union (Dashboard pending)
- Ross (Dashboard pending)
- Ross Valley (Dashboard pending)
- San Rafael (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Sausalito Marin City (Dashboard pending)
- Novato Unified School District
- Shoreline Unified School District (Dashboard pending)
- San Rafael City Schools (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Tamalpais Union (Dashboard pending)
NAPA COUNTY
- Napa Valley Unified School District
- St. Helena Unified School District
- Calistoga Joint Unified School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Pope Valley Union Elementary School District and Howell Mountain Elementary School District do not post publicly, but inform parents and staff as needed.
SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY
SAN MATEO COUNTY
- Bayshore Elementary School District (No dashboard available)
- Belmont-Redwood Shores School District (Dashboard will be posted soon)
- Brisbane School District (No dashboard available)
- Burlingame School District (Dashboard will be available when schools reopen)
- Hillsborough City School District (No dashboard available)
- Jefferson Elementary School District (No dashboard available)
- Las Lomitas Elementary School District (No dashboard available)
- Menlo Park City School District
- Millbrae School District (No dashboard available)
- Pacifica School District (No dashboard available)
- Portola Valley School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Ravenswood City School District (No dashboard available)
- Redwood City School District (Dashboard pending)
- San Bruno Park School District (No dashboard available)
- San Carlos School District (Dashboard pending)
- San Mateo-Foster City School District
- Woodside Elementary School District (Dashboard pending)
High School Districts
- Jefferson Union High School District (Dashboard pending)
- San Mateo Union High School District (No dashboard available)
- Sequoia Union High School District (Dashboard pending)
Unified School Districts
- Cabrillo Unified School District (No dashboard available)
- La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District (No dashboard available)
- South San Francisco Unified School District (Dashboard pending)
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
- Berryessa Union School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Cambrian School District (Dashboard pending)
- Campbell Union Elementary
- Campbell Union High School District
- Cupertino Union School District
- East Side Union High School District (Dashboard pending)
- Evergreen School District
- Franklin McKinley Elementary School District (No dashboard)
- Fremont Union High School District (Dashboard pending)
- Gilroy Unified School District (Requested information. Waiting to hear back from district.)
- Los Altos School District
- Los Gatos Saratoga Union High School District
- Los Gatos Union School District
- Luther Burbank School District (Waiting to hear back from district.)
- Milpitas Unified School District
- Moreland School District (Dashboard pending)
- Morgan Hill Unified School District (Dashboard pending)
- Mount Pleasant Elementary School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Mountain View Whisman Elementary School District
- Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District
- Oak Grove Elementary School District (Waiting to hear back from district.)
- Orchard School District (Waiting to hear back from district.)
- Palo Alto Unified School District
- San Jose Unified School District (No dashboard)
- Santa Clara Unified School District
- Saratoga Union School District
- Sunnyvale School District
- Union School District
SONOMA COUNTY
- Alexander Valley Union School District
- Bellevue Union School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Bennett Valley Union School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Cinnabar (No dashboard available.)
- Cloverdale Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Dunham (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Forestville Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Fort Ross Elementary (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Geyserville Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Gravenstein Union
- Guerneville
- Harmony Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Healdsburg Unified School District (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Horicon (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Kashia (No dashboard)
- Kenwood (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Liberty (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Mark West Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Monte Rio Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Montgomery Elementary (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Oak Grove Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Old Adobe Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Petaluma City Elementary (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Petaluma Joint Union High (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Piner-Olivet Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Rincon Valley Union
- Roseland (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Santa Rosa City Elementary (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Santa Rosa City High (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- Sebastapol Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Sonoma Valley Unified (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Twin Hills Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Two Rock Union
- Waugh (Waiting to hear back from district)
- West Side Union (Dashboard links to a Google doc)
- West Sonoma County Union (PDF will generate for new cases only)
- Wilmar Union (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Windsor Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Wright (Waiting to hear back from district)
SOLANO COUNTY
- Benicia Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Dixon Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Travis Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)
- Vacaville Unified School District
- Vallejo City Unified School District (No dashboard available)
- Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)