COVID-19 Dashboards: Case Reporting by Bay Area School Districts

Public schools across the Bay Area are providing updates on any coronavirus cases reported on campus through a COVID dashboard. It is part of the California Department of Health's guidance on COVID-19 case reporting by schools.

Below you will find a list of school districts broken down by county, with links to any available COVID dashboard they have posted online. We have indicated which districts we are waiting to hear back from and if a dashboard link will send you to a Google doc provided by school officials. We will be updating this list with new information throughout the school year, so be sure to bookmark this page.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

MARIN COUNTY

NAPA COUNTY

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

SAN MATEO COUNTY

High School Districts

Jefferson Union High School District (Dashboard pending)

San Mateo Union High School District (No dashboard available)

Sequoia Union High School District (Dashboard pending)

Unified School Districts

Cabrillo Unified School District (No dashboard available)

La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District (No dashboard available)

South San Francisco Unified School District (Dashboard pending)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

SONOMA COUNTY

SOLANO COUNTY

Benicia Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)

Dixon Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)

Travis Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)

Vacaville Unified School District

Vallejo City Unified School District (No dashboard available)

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (Waiting to hear back from district)

