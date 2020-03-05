List of Coronavirus Cases in the Bay Area

The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area continues to climb. Here's a list of cases announced by officials. Visit our coronavirus page for more coverage. A county-by-county breakdown of the cases can be viewed below this chart.

Santa Clara County

There are at least 20 coronavirus cases confirmed in Santa Clara.

March 5 - Health officials announced six new cases, bringing the county total up to 20 confirmed cases. The six new cases include 3 women and 3 men. Authorities also said seven cases have no known travel history to impacted countries or have had any known contact with an infected person.

March 4 - Officials announced a man is hospitalized after contracting the virus. How he was exposed is under investigation. In addition, two other men are in isolation at home after being in close contact with a previous case.

March 3 - Two cases confirmed: a woman and man. Both are hospitalized and how they contracted the virus is under investigation.

March 2 - Two additional cases announced: a man who had household contact of a confirmed case in another county, and a man who is a a household contact of a previous case in the county. Both men are under home isolation.

March 1 - Three new cases confirmed: A woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized, and a husband and wife. The couple is hospitalized and recently traveled to Egypt.

Feb. 29 - A woman who is a household contact of a previous case now confirmed to have the virus.

Feb. 28 - Officials confirm new case of a woman. She did not have a travel history or any known contact with anyone infected.

Feb. 2 - Woman who traveled to Wuhan, China confirmed to have coronavirus. She had been self-isolating at home and was never hospitalized.

Jan. 31 - Man who traveled to Wuhan, China and had been self-isolating at home. (Update: The man has fully recovered and released from isolation)

San Francisco

At least two cases have been announced in San Francisco.

March 5 - San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city's first two cases. The two patients, both hospitalized, appear to have been infected via community spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Alameda County

There are at least two confirmed cases announced in the county. One of the cases, however, is a presumptive positive case involving a health care worker who had exposure to a confirmed case in Solano County.

March 3 - Berkeley health officials announce the city's first confirmed case of coronavirus -- a resident who recently traveled abroad.

Contra Costa County

There are at least four cases in the county. The cases, however, include three evacuees being treated locally from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

March 3 - County health officials announced its first local confirmed case of coronavirus. Officials said the resident is being treated at a local hospital, did not travel to recently impacted countries, and had no known contact with an infected person.

People are definitely aware of the coronavirus and the fact that the Centers for Disease Control is warning that more cases are should be anticipated in the Bay Area. Here are a few key questions and tips about the virus. Kris Sanchez reports.

San Mateo County

There are at least two cases reported in the county.

March 2: Officials said a resident is presumptive positive for the coronavirus and the case is pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Feb. 27: The CDC transferred a confirmed case of a repatriated patient to the county. Officials are not releasing any further information.

Solano County

At least eight cases are reported in the county, which includes six evacuees from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield being treated at local hospitals.

Feb. 28 - A health care worker is being called a presumptive positive case after being in contact with a Vacaville woman infected with the virus.

Feb. 26 - A Vacaville woman is believed to be the first United States case with an unknown origin. She is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

Erika Gomez, a 24-year-old English teacher from Southern California living in China has been quarantined in her studio apartment for 40 days. She shared her experience as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Sonoma County

There are at least three cases in the county, including a patient transferred from Travis Air Force Base.

March 5 - A presumptive positive case announced involving a Santa Rosa resident who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico.

March 2 - Officials announced a presumptive positive case involving an individual who was on a sea cruise between San Francisco and Mexico.

Napa County

At least two cases have been announced in the county, but both are tied to evacuees from Travis Air Force Base who are being treated at local hospitals.

Marin County

Officials have reported at least one case in the county, which is an evacuee from Travis Air Force Base being treated at a local hospital.