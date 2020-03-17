Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:

Now onto the updates.

Tuesday, March 17

Millions of Bay Area residents woke up to empty streets on the first official day they are ordered to shelter-in-place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here's a look at the counties under the order and what's open/closed:

And about today's commute...

#Coronavirus update: The sweeping Bay Area shelter in place brings a rare sight -- very few vehicles on normally clogged roadways. Here's an aerial view from this a.m.: https://t.co/MEdtTVeQd2 pic.twitter.com/ckl0FON8ov — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) March 17, 2020



The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area continued to climb. As of this afternoon:

Santa Clara County: +17 (155 total)

San Mateo County: +22 (64 total)

Contra Costa County: +5 (39 total)

Alameda County: +6 (27 total)

Meanwhile, the White House seeks a $1 trillion stimulus for virus response. Full breakdown on what the proposal means for you if approved.

Monday, March 16

Don't leave home, "except for essential needs." That's what mayors and health officials stressed at afternoon press conferences to residents across six Bay Area counties while announcing stay-at-home orders beginning Tuesday. Full coverage here or watch the press conferences below. The orders sparked urgency among concerned residents, who flocked to stores to stock up on food and supplies.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump outlined a 15-day plan to try to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. The plan includes asking people to avoid groups of 10 or more and closing bars and restaurants. Full story here.

Sunday, March 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom urged the state's 5.3 million people who are 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions to isolate to protect themselves from the virus. He also called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close. The latest on California's battle against COVID-19 here.

In the Bay Area, the number of coronavirus cases continued to climb. Health officials said to expect the region's total number of cases to increase in the coming days.