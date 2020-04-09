Opentable Launches Grocery Reservation Services

What if, instead of booking a restaurant reservation on Opentable, you could make a reservation to go grocery shopping?

Now, you can.

The restaurant reservation app is now taking reservations for grocery shopping at certain locations, like Prairie Grocery and Tartine Manufactory Grocery in San Francisco’s Mission District.

A manager at the stores in the city said his stores are on Opentable because it helps customers schedule shopping since the store limits are set at eight people inside at one time.

Eight Bay Area stores are already on the Opentable grocery app that launched Wednesday, including Flights Restaurant, which recently converted to drive-through grocery shopping in Los Gatos.

Alex Hult, the owner of Flight’s Restaurant, said that Opentable reached out to him.

“They’re trying to utilize their network to do some good for restaurants, and I thought it made a lot of sense to give people an opportunity to book ahead,” Hult said.

Hult said the no-touch shopping at his Los Gatos store is so busy he’s going to open his Campbell restaurant as a drive-through grocery starting Friday. That location will also be on Opentable.