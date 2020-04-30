#SomethingGood

Santa Rosa Landlord Gives Stimulus Check to Tenants

By Cheryl Hurd

Thirteen tenants who rent from a Santa Rosa landlord got a huge break for the month of April when he decided to give his entire stimulus check to his tenants.

On top of the $3,400 check, he matched that amount with his own money, giving over $7,000 in all to his renters by cutting their rent by $500 each.

Cynthia Whitsitt has rented from this landlord, who wished to stay anonymous, for a decade, with three years at her current home. When she got the phone call she was grateful.

“It was a great surprise, but I wasn’t really that surprised because that’s the type of guy he is,” Whitsitt said. “He’s a great guy.”

The landlord said he did what he thought anyone in his shoes would do during this pandemic.

“My wife and I spent hours talking about it and feeling bad that it wasn’t enough and we couldn’t do more,” he said. “I just feel like we’re all in this together.”

