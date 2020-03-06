SF Arbor Week Tree Planting Kickoff, Other Events Canceled Out of ‘Abundance of Caution’

The Sunday Streets event in the Mission District scheduled for Sunday, the Arbor Week eco fair and a tree planting kickoff scheduled for Saturday, and an American Lung Association stair climb fundraiser are among events in San Francisco this weekend that have been cancelled "out of an abundance of caution" due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

Events at Davies Symphony Hall scheduled for Saturday through March 20 have also been cancelled under an order from San Francisco Mayor London Breed that closes all War Memorial Performing Arts Center venues for two weeks.

"We regret having to make this decision but are following the official recommendation by San Francisco health officials to avoid large, non-essential gatherings," San Francisco Public Works announced Friday in a news release about the tree planting. "Safeguarding our communities and protecting public health is our top priority."

The annual Fight for Air Climb, a California benefit for the American Lung Association scheduled for Saturday in San Francisco, has also been called off.

"The health and well-being of Lung Association event participants, volunteers, staff and partners remains our top priority. We are especially sensitive to the health of those with lung disease who may have planned to attend our Climb." said Carrie Nash, executive director of the American Lung Association - San Francisco.

Livable City, sponsor of Sunday Streets Mission originally planned for this Sunday, said it would also comply with the recommendation to cancel non-essential community events, and the New Conservatory Theatre Center on Van Ness Avenue has cancelled all performances from Saturday through March 21.

The Bob Ross LGBT Senior Center in San Francisco announced it has cancelled all programs and group activities scheduled on Sunday and Monday and said the schedule for the remainder of the week is being evaluated.