CP3 channels inner Splash Bro after hearing news of Dubs trade

It didn't take long for Chris Paul to start shooting like two of his new Warriors teammates.

On the latest episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast, Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson and cohost AJ Richardson discussed the blockbuster trade between the Warriors and Washington Wizards that sent guard Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks to D.C. in exchange for the 38-year-old veteran.

Pinson was with Paul when news of the trade first broke on June 22 and recalled how the 12-time All-Star was unaware of the move while playing a pickup game before his son, Chris Jr., broke the news to him.

Chris Paul didn’t realize he got traded to the Warriors!



“I’m looking at Chris and he’s hooping and I’m like this dude going to the Warriors and he has no idea…then Chris start pulling from half court and hitting shots. Oh you a splash bro now!”



Via: Run Your Race @tpinsonn… pic.twitter.com/ckCIZko9lV — Tidal League (@TidalLeague) July 6, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"He threw a little pick-up session at his gym in [Winston, Oregon] and we hoopin' and whatever," Pinson recalled. "My team ends up losing so I'm just sitting on the sideline, I'm just on my phone scrolling. I see Chris get traded on Instagram. I'm looking at Chris, he's hooping and I'm like 'This dude going to the Warriors.' He has no idea. Chris has no idea he's going to the Warriors.

"And then I saw little Chris after the game and they had won and little Chris came and told him he was going to the Warriors and they did their little dap or whatever."

The Warriors must possess some sort of voodoo magic because once Paul heard he was headed to Golden State, he started draining shots with precision-accuracy like his new teammates, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

"And then, Chris' ass starts pulling from half-court hitting shots and s--t. (I'm like) 'oh, you're a Splash Bro now, huh?" Pinson joked.

RELATED: No summer league for Jackson-Davis yet despite injury progress

Paul joins a Warriors team hungry to squeeze another championship out of its dynastic core of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green. Paul, an 18-year NBA veteran, has not won a championship in his career.

If he ends up shooting the ball like he did the day of the trade, he should have a pretty good shot to get a ring with the Warriors this season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast