Erik Karlsson Trade

Report: Penguins among teams eyeing trade for Sharks' Karlsson

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

Will defenseman Erik Karlsson still be with the Sharks by Sunday morning?

It seems like teams, flushed with cap space on the first day of free agency, are trying to get something done.

Pierre LeBrun reported earlier today that the Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, and Carolina Hurricanes were leading the derby. National Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy believes Pittsburgh is the leader in the clubhouse.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Penguins do have a lot of cap space and are motivated to win now, with stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang all in the back half of their careers. Pittsburgh will have to work out power play time and positioning between Letang and Karlsson, both right-handed offensive blueliners.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

News

Heat Wave 14 mins ago

Bay Area residents try to beat the heat as some cities hit triple digits

California 19 hours ago

Here are some of the new California laws going into effect in July

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Erik Karlsson TradeErik KarlssonNHL Free Agency
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us