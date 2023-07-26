Report: Karlsson trade suitors unwilling to meet Sharks' price tag

The Sharks reportedly are struggling to find a trade partner in their search for a blockbuster deal surrounding star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Servalli reported Tuesday, citing sources, that San Jose hasn’t found a team willing to give them anything near their asking price.

“Those teams have all essentially sat back and said, ‘Hey, call us in August,' " Servalli wrote. "'You let us know when you want to talk and we can pick this up again, but we’re not giving you anything significant.' "

The potential suitors, Servalli reported, believe the Sharks are not properly valuing the freedom that clearing Karlsson’s contracts will offer them as they build towards the future. Karlsson, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, has four years left on his contract and is due $11.5 million each year through the 2026-27 NHL season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Karlsson recently confirmed to the Swedish newspaper Expressen that he’s spoken with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs, among others, as he looks to play for a contender.

"I like San Jose and I like it there, but I've never been able to win before," Karlsson told Expressen’s Adam Johansson. "I want that chance now that I'm at the end of my career. I have been open about that with [Sharks general manager] Mike [Grier] from the first day he started. He hasn't had any problems with it.

"We understand each other, and we will do so regardless of what happens in the future."

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported earlier this week that the trade is a two-team race between the Penguins and Hurricanes to acquire Karlsson. They just haven’t been able to agree on a price tag. The Sharks appear to be willing to wait.