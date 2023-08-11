Giants vs. Rangers live stream: How to watch MLB series on TV, online

Nearly four years after Bruce Bochy walked out of Oracle Park for the final time as Giants manager, he returns Friday night at the helm of the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Bochy spent 13 seasons managing the Giants, leading them to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, before stepping down following the 2019 season.

While many felt Bochy was retiring, he never used those words, and after three seasons away from the game, he was hired by the Rangers.

Now Bochy will face his former team for the first time since leaving.

The Giants (62-53) return home after dropping two of three games to the Los Angeles Angels.

San Francisco is expected to use a bullpen game Friday night, with Scott Alexander opening the game, while the Rangers (68-47) will counter with Jon Gray. Alex Cobb is scheduled to start Saturday against Andrew Heaney, and Logan Webb will face Dane Dunning in the series finale Sunday.

Here's how to watch all three games:

Game 1

When: 7:15 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 11

TV/Online: Apple TV+

Game 2

When: 6:05 p.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 12; Giants Pregame Live begins at 5:30 p.m. PT and Giants Postgame Live begins immediately after the final out.

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Online: NBC Sports App

Game 3

When: 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 13; Giants Pregame Live begins at 12:30 p.m. PT and Giants Postgame Live begins immediately after the final out.

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Online: NBC Sports App

