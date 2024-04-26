Pro-Palestine demonstrators continue to protest at Stanford

Pro-Palestine demonstrators protested for the second night in a row at Stanford University Friday.

Students held a rally Friday night after they said that some of them received a letter from the university Friday afternoon. The letter states as of Friday morning, students had failed to cease their violations of university policy and the university says their policy prohibits overnight camping.

“They sent it to specific students. We believe that it was very discriminatory. The majority of the student involved, that were sent letters were Muslim. One of them was not even involved with the planning of this whatsoever,” said one student.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the university asking if they could explain what their disciplinary process looks like and they referred to a statement they shared to students.

Students said that on Thursday night, university staff handed out letters in which they said “informed students that failure to cease conduct in violation of university policy would result in a referral to the office of community standards student conduct process and also could result in arrest if laws are violated."

In the office of community standards process, "violations could be punishable up to even suspension.”

Students continue to chant and camp out at White Plaza Friday night.

“It’s encouraging people to come out and show support for the liberation of Palestine, to demand their schools for divestment from companies that are complicit in Israeli apartheid,” said one Stanford student.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Stanford University concerning the letters that were sent Friday afternoon and explain how they chose which students they sent them to, but did not hear back.