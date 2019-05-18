California Governor Gavin Newsom headed to San Diego Saturday on his health care tour.

Newsom was scheduled to appear at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union office in Mission Valley at around 9:30 a.m. The event was not open to the public.

Among health care topics he was expected to discuss amid his "California for All" tour was women’s health – a big part of his ambitious health care plan. Newsom is proposing a $100 million investment in reproductive and sexual health care. His goal is to move toward a single-payer system in California.

In the meantime, his budget is proposing subsidies to help families pay for health care coverage. This could make California the first state in the nation to give monthly discount to middle-income families buying insurance.

Newsom also wants California to become the first state in history to expand Medi-Cal coverage to all eligible undocumented immigrants ages 19 to 25.

To keep costs down, the governor wants to keep an insurance mandate in the state. So, those who live in California who don’t have health care coverage would have to pay a penalty.