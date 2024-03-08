Alzheimer's

FDA will take a deeper look into the safety and effectiveness of Lilly experimental Alzheimer's drug

The agency needs more time to review the experimental Alzheimer's drug.

By Tom Murphy and Matthew Perrone | The Associated Press

FILE - An MRI scan of an Alzheimer's patient's brain.
GSO Images | Getty Images

Federal regulators put off a decision on whether to approve an Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug by making an unusual request to have outside advisers look at the treatment.

Lilly had expected the Food and Drug Administration to decide on donanemab's approval by the end of the month. But the drugmaker said Friday that the agency now wants more information about its safety and effectiveness.

No date has been set for the advisory committee meeting.

The FDA often asks committees to review drugs that are first in their class of treatments. Donanemab, if approved, would follow Eisai’s Leqembi, which was approved last year, and Biogen’s Aduhelm.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Eli Lilly and Co. Executive Vice President Anne White said in a statement that the Indianapolis-based company remains confident in donanemab’s potential and will work with the FDA.

The company said the agency wants to learn more from a pivotal study Lilly conducted on the drug.

news 3 hours ago

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy wins FDA approval for cutting heart disease risks, in move that could expand insurance coverage

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Friday is the last day to place mail orders for free COVID tests from the government

The 18-month, late-stage study showed that patients taking donanemab declined about 22% more slowly in terms of memory and cognitive ability than those who received a dummy infusion. The delay amounted to about four to seven months.

In the study, patients were taken off the drug once their brain plaque reached low levels. Most patients reached that point within a year.

Donanemab is only the second drug that has been convincingly shown to delay the inevitable cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer’s. The other is Leqembi.

Biogen announced earlier this year that it would stop selling Aduhelm.

The Lilly drug and Leqembi both treat mild or early cases of dementia caused by the fatal disease. The IV drugs target one of Alzheimer’s culprits, sticky amyloid plaque buildup in the brain.

Donanemab, like Leqembi, comes with serious side effects that include brain swelling and bleeding. Those are common to all plaque-targeting drugs and require close monitoring.

About a quarter of donanemab recipients showed evidence of that swelling, and about 20% had microbleeds.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alzheimer's
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us