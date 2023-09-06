Health officials urge getting vaccinations for flu, COVID, RSV

Fall is just around the corner and with it comes seasonal viruses, prompting health officials to call on people to get vaccinated now, especially those with underlying health conditions.

The American Lung Association says vaccinations for flu, COVID and RSV are important for everyone but especially for at-risk people with conditions such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes and other underlying conditions.

Health officials say 90% of patients hospitalized last year had underlying conditions.

