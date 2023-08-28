New warning about minors using vaping, e-cigarette products

Health advocates and officials are issuing a new warning for parents timed with back to school month about the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes.

A recent CDC study finds e-cigarette sales surged nearly 50% between 2020 and 2022. Experts believe lots of it has to do with flavored products specifically targeting minors.

One government survey estimates 2.5 million juveniles use e-cigarettes. And more nicotine is being added to vaping products, which health leaders say can be extremely damaging to a young person's development.

"The chemicals in these e-cigarettes are affecting brain development, they're affecting lungs; you know, I just don't think we've seen all of the long-term effects yet," said Liz Pray of the National Association of School Nurses.

School nurses advise parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of vaping.

Advocates are also calling for a wider ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products.