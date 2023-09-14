New COVID booster now available at Bay Area clinics, retail pharmacies

A new COVID booster is now available after the FDA approved its use earlier this week, and Bay Area pharmacies and medical clinics are taking appointments for the shots.

Walgreens and CVS pharmacies on Thursday had plenty of open appointments for the booster, as did doctors' offices and hospitals.

The federal government is recommending everyone 6 months and older get the updated COVID vaccine, preferably before the end of October.

