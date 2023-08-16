When Poole reportedly will return to Chase Center vs. Warriors

Jordan Poole will be back in Chase Center this winter, but he won't be wearing a Warriors uniform.

For the first time since being traded to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster that stunned the NBA world, the young guard will make his return to the Bay on Dec. 22 in the Wizards' only San Francisco visit of the 2023-24 season, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday.

Scheduling note: The Wizards make their lone San Francisco visit to face the Warriors on Dec. 22nd, I’m told. It’ll be Jordan Poole’s return game to Chase Center. Full NBA schedule release tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 16, 2023

With a "win now" mentality, the Warriors sent Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and future draft picks to Washington in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Poole's Warriors teammates sent him sentimental goodbyes and wished him well, from Klay Thompson anticipating All-Star potential for the 24-year-old to Steph Curry and Thompson continuing to work out with their little Splash Bro this summer.

One ex-teammate might not be welcoming Poole back with open arms, though.

When Draymond Green punched Poole during a preseason practice last October, the team chemistry was too broken to be repaired for the rest of the 2022-23 season. Even though the two appeared to have squashed their beef, fire continues to be added to the flame between the two -- even now on different teams.

But fans will have to wait and see if both players will be in the holiday spirit when they come face to face once again.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast