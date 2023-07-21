Steve Kerr

Kerr admits he ‘failed' to connect Warriors last season

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

For most of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Warriors were anything but cohesive as a team.

From a preseason altercation between teammates that rocked the organization's core to a slew of untimely injuries and an ugly 11-30 road record, Golden State was disjointed from the very start and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is shouldering the blame.

In a recent conversation with The Mercury News' Shayna Rubin, Kerr discussed one personal coaching goal he has for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

“I will say that I feel like I failed last year in connecting the group,” Kerr said. “I have taken a lot of time this summer to think about last year, things I could have and should have done differently. I really believe that sometimes losing sort of forces you to reassess and reevaluate and I’m excited about coming back next year with a renewed focus and energy and spirit from the entire group. And that starts with me and I can’t wait.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Warriors' turbulent season was the result of a number of things, including Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in a preseason practice, which the veteran forward admitted played a role in the team's early-season struggles.

RELATED: Watch Canon hilariously distract studious Steph during thesis

Golden State since has traded Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran guard Chris Paul, who has been a Warriors villain for years and already has a rocky relationship with Green, who has not been shy about voicing his opinion of the 38-year-old.

News

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge 2 hours ago

Eastbound lanes of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge blocked due to police activity

Tony Bennett 6 hours ago

San Francisco mourns death of legendary singer Tony Bennett

If the Warriors are to improve their team chemistry this season, it appears that Kerr still might have his work cut out for him.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steve KerrWarriors Offseason
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us