Watch KD, JP put up shots together in offseason workout

A pair of former Warriors turned heads after being spotted working out together this NBA offseason.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole and Washington D.C. native and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant got some shots up recently in a closed workout.

Jordan Poole and Kevin Durant putting in work together 🔥 (via ralenlamar/IG) pic.twitter.com/DOeA8Dtu2j — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 25, 2023

Last month, Golden State sent Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and future draft picks to Washington in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Before then, Durant spent four seasons with the Warriors from the 2016-17 to 2019-20 seasons and helped Golden State reach three consecutive NBA Finals and win two.

But Durant chose to depart Steph Curry for another star guard in Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets. Three seasons later, he wound up in Phoenix with Devin Booker and the Suns where he's preparing for his first full season in the desert.

For Poole, it's a completely new beginning. But it looks like he's already in good company as he dips into his new journey.

