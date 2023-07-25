Jordan Poole

Watch KD, JP put up shots together in offseason workout

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of former Warriors turned heads after being spotted working out together this NBA offseason.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole and Washington D.C. native and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant got some shots up recently in a closed workout.

Last month, Golden State sent Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and future draft picks to Washington in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Before then, Durant spent four seasons with the Warriors from the 2016-17 to 2019-20 seasons and helped Golden State reach three consecutive NBA Finals and win two.

But Durant chose to depart Steph Curry for another star guard in Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets. Three seasons later, he wound up in Phoenix with Devin Booker and the Suns where he's preparing for his first full season in the desert.

For Poole, it's a completely new beginning. But it looks like he's already in good company as he dips into his new journey.

News

Taylor Swift 1 hour ago

Can you listen to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour outside Levi's Stadium? Here's what officials say

Oakland 24 mins ago

Downtown Oakland residents, visitors escape injury during gun battle

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Jordan PooleKevin Durant
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us