Kings finish off 2023 draft by selecting Slawson at No. 54

By Tom Dierberger

SACRAMENTO -- After a busy night of trades, the Kings wrapped up their 2023 NBA Draft by selecting Furman forward Jalen Slawson with the No. 54 overall pick.

Slawson, a 6-foot-7 forward with a 7-foot wingspan, played five collegiate seasons at Furman. He averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals across 36 games last season for the Paladins while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range.

Slawson joins Xavier guard Colby Jones as the Kings’ two-player draft class in 2023. Sacramento reportedly traded the No. 38 overall pick and a future second-rounder to select Jones, who was originally selected by the Boston Celtics at No. 34 overall.

The Kings, who entered the night with the No. 24 overall pick, exited the first round without a player. They reportedly traded center Richaun Holmes and the No. 24 overall pick -- Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper – to the Dallas Mavericks in a move to create cap space.

