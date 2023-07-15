LeBron, Mahomes react to Steph's incredible hole-in-one

Programming note: Fans can watch Steph Curry chase the American Century Championship title Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, live on NBC Bay Area and Peacock.

Two fellow superstar athletes were fired up watching Steph Curry's hole-in-one at the American Century Championship on Saturday at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Curry drained his second-ever ace on the seventh hole in his second round while leading the tournament after a strong first round on Friday.

Not even Curry could believe what had just happened.

OMG STEPH GOT A HOLE-IN-ONE 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/tp6pQvNsqB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Kansas Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also was competing in the event, reacted to Curry's hole-in-one on Twitter.

I wish i was as cool as @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/uo62c8rsa8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 15, 2023

Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce defeated Curry and fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson in TNT's The Match golf tournament a few weeks prior. However, on Saturday, it was Mahomes who wished he could switch places with Curry.

In speaking with reporters after his round on Saturday, Curry still was coming down off the adrenaline rush from his huge shot.

"Man, that was wild ... It was right on the stick," Curry said. "Even if you're painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in.

"And when it hit right next to the flag, from our vantage point, the crowd around the tee box, they kind of went crazy. It was before it went in. And that kind of drowned out the reaction from the green. All I just saw was a bunch of hands go up. And then you just kind of black out. Celebrate. Crazy shot. Especially in a tournament like this, that atmosphere. I'm still coming down from the adrenaline rush. That was nuts."

Curry finished the day with 23 points in the modified-Stableford scoring format after collecting 27 points in the first round on Friday. The Warriors superstar currently leads the pack with 50 total points and is in position to win the tournament on Sunday. Curry is scheduled to tee off at 9:51 a.m.

