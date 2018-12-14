1 Injured in Shooting on I-680 Near Pleasanton: Police - NBC Bay Area
1 Injured in Shooting on I-680 Near Pleasanton: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC

    Police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured on Interstate 680 near Pleasanton, officials said.

    The shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. Friday after an altercation, police said. A passenger was struck and the suspect vehicle continued onto Interstate 580 and then onto Fallon Road, police said.

    The person injured in the shooting was transported to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley with non-life threateing injuries, according to police.

    No other information was immediately available.

