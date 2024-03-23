Oakland

1 dead after shooting in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

A shooting left one person dead in Oakland Saturday morning, according to police. 

It happened at around 5:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 12th Street, police said. Officers found one person who had been shot and, despite the efforts of paramedics, they died. 

An investigation into the shooting is underway, police said, who also asked anyone with information about it to contact them at 510-238-3821.

