Oakland names Floyd Mitchell as new police chief

Oakland has a new permanent police chief, after more than a year since the last one was fired.

Mayor Sheng Thao on Friday announced in a news release and video the hiring of Floyd Mitchell as the city's new chief of police. Mitchell is a 30-plus-year veteran of law enforcement and is the former police chief of Lubbock, Texas, according to the mayor's office.

"Floyd Mitchell is a strong leader and smart crime fighter who delivers results," Thao said in the release. "His commitment to proven crime reduction strategies including proactive policing and strong officer-community engagement vaulted him to the top of the list. As our city’s top police officer, Chief Mitchell will join the talented public safety leadership team we have assembled and lead the law enforcement elements of Oakland’s comprehensive public safety strategy."

Good Morning, Oakland. Today, I am honored to announce the next Chief of the Oakland Police Department.



Mitchell, a veteran of the United States Air Force, also previously served as a patrol officer in Kansas City and as police chief in Temple, Texas.

"As servant leaders and guardians of our city, I and the members of the Oakland Police Department have a unique opportunity to create lasting relationships and make significant impacts in the communities we serve," Mitchell said in a statement. "Our duty is to promote safety, prevent crime, and pursue justice for all we serve by collaborating and communicating with our community."

Over the past 14 months, Interim Police Chief Darren Allison has led the department, and his performance did not go unrecognized by his colleagues. Sgt. Huy Nguyen, president of the Oakland Police Officers' Association, praised Allison's leadership during the lengthy transition.

"We deeply appreciate Chief Allison's unwavering leadership, professionalism, and tireless efforts in ensuring public safety during his tenure as Interim Chief," Nguyen said in a statement.

Oakland's last permanent police chief, LeRonne Armstrong, was fired by Thao in February 2023.

Mitchell is expected to take over in late April or early May, but an exact start date hasn't yet been determined, the mayor's office said.

