Mountain View

1 dead following mobile home fire in Mountain View

By Bay City News

One person died and a fire captain was injured in a mobile home fire in Mountain View early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the city's fire department.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 400 block of Moffett Boulevard at 5:40 a.m. Saturday and arrived in within six minutes.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Firefighters found a resident inside the home during an initial search who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were found inside.

A fire captain was hospitalized for a dislocated shoulder after the floor of the residence collapsed during the response.

The mobile home was a total loss with damage estimated at $250,000, according to the fire department.

Mountain View firefighters were aided by firefighters from the Palo Alto Fire Department. They were able extinguish the fire and stop the flames from spreading to any other homes.

The cause is under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Mountain View
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us