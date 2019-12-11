Suspect Booked on Attempted Murder in Stabbing at Palo Alto Business

One person was arrested Wednesday in Palo Alto after a stabbing that left a co-worker injured, according to Palo Alto police.

Lionel Munoz, 21, of Milpitas was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on an attempted murder charge, police said.

The stabbing occurred about 2:20 p.m. at the offices of Rubrik in the 1000 block of Page Mill Road, and the victim had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical confrontation between the two co-workers who worked as outside contractors in the mailroom. The suspect took the victim by surprise and stabbed the victim from behind while in the mailroom and then chased the victim outside, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect in the parking lot of the business while he was still holding the knife, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for multiple stab wounds, police said. No other employees were injured.

Police are investigating a motive for the assault.