1 killed, 1 injured in Pittsburg shooting, police say

One man was killed and another was injured by a shooting in Pittsburg Friday night, according to police.

Pittsburg police said they received a call reporting gunfire in the 2100 block of Crestview Lane at around 5:12 p.m. As officers were responding, they said two men in a car pulled into the department parking lot and asked for help.

Both the driver and passenger had been shot several times, according to police. The officers said they stopped to help until paramedics arrived. By that time, the 24-year-old passenger had died. Paramedics then rushed the 21-year-old driver to a hospital.

The 21-year-old is in serious condition, according to police. They said that both men are from Antioch, but are not currently releasing their identities.

Pittsburg police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone who has relevant information to contact a detective at 925-252-4095.