Police in Concord arrest 2 in connection with sideshow

Police in Concord arrested two people, seized three vehicles, and wrote 32 citations connected to sideshow activity and reckless driving Thursday night.

Working with Concord and Oakley police during the joint operation, a CHP officer attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle fled from officers and a pursuit led to Fairfield, where the driver was arrested.

Police said the same night, thousands of dollars in damage was done to a private parking lot from a sideshow in Pleasant Hill.

Police said vehicles seized for reckless driving, or evading law enforcement, are subject to a 30-day hold. Owners can incur costs of nearly $3,000 to have the vehicles released.