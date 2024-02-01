Concord

Pilot killed in small plane crash in Concord identified

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pilot who was killed Tuesday in a small plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord has been identified.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim was Jacek Romansk, 75, of Berkeley.

Romansk had just taken off from the airport in his experimental plane when it crashed at the intersection of Concord Avenue and Diamond Boulevard, which is located just south of the airfield.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Concord
