1 killed after being hit by BART train in Berkeley

A person was killed after they were hit by a BART train in Berkeley Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the Downtown Berkeley BART Station and it caused delays on the Richmond Line, the agency said.

According to BART, the victim, who was not on the tracks but was standing near it was hit by the train.

There was also a major delay on the Richmond Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions, BART said.

Limited BART train service is available between MacArthur and North Berkeley stations.

Berkeley police and fire departments are also responded to the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.