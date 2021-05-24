1 Person Critically Injured After Shooting in East San Jose: Police

One person was clinging to life early Monday morning after a shooting in East San Jose, according to the police department.
At about 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Mount Frazier Drive, near Mount McKinley Drive, in the city's Alum Rock area on reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Local
No further details were immediately available.