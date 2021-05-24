San Jose

1 Person Critically Injured After Shooting in East San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

One person was clinging to life early Monday morning after a shooting in East San Jose, according to the police department.

At about 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Mount Frazier Drive, near Mount McKinley Drive, in the city's Alum Rock area on reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Local

Fremont 1 hour ago

Fire Crews Battling Brush Fire in Hills Above Fremont

reopening the bay area 8 hours ago

Hilton San Francisco Union Square to Reopen After COVID-19 Closure

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Joseshootingeast san jose
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us