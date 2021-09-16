16-Year-Old Credits Adopted Pet With Pulling Her Out of Depression

Lindsey Yang, 16, says she was told adopting a pet saved two lives: the one rescued, and the animal that takes its place in the shelter. In her case, it turned out to be three.

She adopted Parker from Pets in Need in Redwood City a few years ago, right after suffering a serious concussion while competing in gymnastics.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She was forced to isolate in her dark room, which sent her into a depression, until Parker came along.

“I'm a social person. Being isolated, sitting in the dark took a toll on my mental health,” she said.

Yang credits Parker with pulling her out of depression. She shared their story to help nominate Pets in Need for a grant so other animals can find forever homes and the shelter was awarded $5,000

This Saturday is NBC Bay Area’s and Telemundo 48’s big adoption event at Berkeley Humane.

Can't wait until then? Find other participating shelters here.