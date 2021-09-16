Redwood City

16-Year-Old Credits Adopted Pet With Pulling Her Out of Depression

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lindsey Yang, 16, says she was told adopting a pet saved two lives: the one rescued, and the animal that takes its place in the shelter. In her case, it turned out to be three. 

She adopted Parker from Pets in Need in Redwood City a few years ago, right after suffering a serious concussion while competing in gymnastics. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She was forced to isolate in her dark room, which sent her into a depression, until Parker came along. 

“I'm a social person. Being isolated, sitting in the dark took a toll on my mental health,” she said. 

Local

moraga 29 mins ago

East Bay Town to Start Wildlife Watch Program as Coyote Sightings Rise

Metallica 34 mins ago

Metallica Plays Surprise Concert at Small San Francisco Venue

Yang credits Parker with pulling her out of depression. She shared their story to help nominate Pets in Need for a grant so other animals can find forever homes and the shelter was awarded $5,000

This Saturday is NBC Bay Area’s and Telemundo 48’s big adoption event at Berkeley Humane.

Can't wait until then? Find other participating shelters here.

This article tagged under:

Redwood Cityclear the shelterspet adoptionpets in need
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us