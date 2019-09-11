18 Years Later: Bay Area Remembers 9/11

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, people across the United States watched in horror as the 9/11 terror attacks unfolded.

Eighteen years later, the Bay Area and the rest of the nation continue to stand by the "Never Forget" mantra, pausing to remember the thousands of people who lost their lives.

In San Francisco, firefighters will honor the victims with a bell-ringing ceremony at 6:45 a.m. Later in the day, volunteers will pack 275,000 meals for people in need as part of the 9/11 day of service event.

At Los Positas College in Livermore, a 9/11 rememberance event is slated for 10 a.m.

In nearby Danville, another remembrance ceremony is planned for 5:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Park.