2 Dead, 1 Arrested in Separate Crashes in South San Jose

Two people died in San Jose overnight in separate vehicle crashes, one of which resulted in a DUI arrest, according to police.

The first fatality occurred in a four-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 85 at Union Avenue in South San Jose at about 11:35 p.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol said. One person was taken from the scene to a hospital with major injuries and later died.

The driver of a BMW involved in the crash was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The second fatality occurred in a solo rollover crash on Almaden Expressway at Redmond Avenue in South San Jose at about 2:10 a.m., according to San Jose police. All southbound lanes were shut down for the investigation.

It was not clear how many people were in the vehicle, and no further details were available.