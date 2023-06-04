Oakland

2 Fatally Shot in Oakland: Police

By Bay City News

Two people were shot to death early Sunday morning at an Oakland gas station.

Police received a call just after 5:30 a.m. about gunfire at a location on the 800 block of 66th Avenue, near the north parking lot of the Oakland Coliseum.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead by Oakland Fire personnel.

Officers learned of a second gunshot victim that may have been involved with the incident who was dropped off at an area hospital. That person died later Sunday.

Investigators are trying to determine if the two incidents are related. The victims' identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

