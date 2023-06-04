Motorcyclist Dies in Crash Involving Truck in San Jose: Police

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the intersection of Golden Wheel Park Drive and Oakland Road.

Police said the motorcyclist collided with a parked truck. No one was inside the truck at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are warning traffic in the area will be impacted for several hours and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.