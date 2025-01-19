2 injured in house fire in San Mateo County

Two people were injured in a house fire in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County Sunday morning, Cal Fire said on social media.

Firefighters pulled two people and one animal from the house fire in Emerald Lake Hills, the agency said.

Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to Cal Fire. The agency described injuries as "minor."

The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to vegetation or nearby homes, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

In addition to Cal Fire, Redwood City Fire Department, Woodside Fire Protection District, Menlo Park Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Fire Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff were among the agencies that responded to the fire.