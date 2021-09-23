San Jose

$20K Reward Offered for Serial Slingshot Shooter Along Highway 87 in San Jose

DA's Crime Lab has been struck eight times; SAP Center and Museum of Art also damaged

By Stephen Ellison

Santa Clara County DA's Office

Someone firing ball bearings at San Jose buildings, likely using a slingshot, has caused more than $500,000 in damage, and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is offering a $20,000 reward for an arrest and conviction, according to a release Thursday.

No injuries have been reported, but residences and businesses along the Highway 87 corridor have reported shattered windows and some structural damage. The District Attorney’s Crime Lab has been struck eight times, the DA's office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

SAP Center and the San Jose Museum of Art also are among the buildings damaged. One woman had the windows in her car blown out, officials said.

"We are asking for the public’s help to stop this destructive and dangerous spree," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "This is not just property damage. People live and work behind those windows."

Local

California 2 hours ago

Climate Change Fuels California Emphasis on Preventing Fires

Warriors 1 hour ago

Can an Unvaccinated Andrew Wiggins Play at Chase Center for Warriors?

There have been at least 20 incidences in 2021, and investigators believe the ball bearings are being launched by a slingshot at speeds that could cause a person severe injuries or even death, the DA's office said.

Anyone with information about the crime can submit an anonymous tip using Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers P3TIPS mobile app, by calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or online at www.svcrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

San Joseshooterrewardslingshot
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us