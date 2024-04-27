Oakland

Oakland police investigate after shooting injures 1

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Oakland early Saturday morning, according to police. 

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Rudsdale Street just before 2 a.m., police said. Arriving officers found several cars which had been struck by gunfire, but no people there. 

A hospital later notified police of a walk-in patient who had been shot. The patient was listed as being in a stable condition. 

Investigators later tied that patient to the shooting on Rudsdale Street. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3426.

