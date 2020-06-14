24 Hour Fitness Closes 10 Bay Area Locations

24 Hour Fitness has closed 10 Bay Area locations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The San Ramon-based company has shuttered the following locations:

Alamo Express — 140A Alamo Plaza, Alamo

Alemany Sport — 3951 Alemany Boulevard, San Francisco

Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite — 1775 Solano Avenue, Berkeley

Capitol & McKee — 375A North Capitol Avenue, San Jose

Fremont Sport — 35630 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

Market Street — 2145 Market Street, San Francisco

Milpitas Active — 301 Jacklin Road, Milpitas

Noe Valley FitLite — 3800 24th Street, San Francisco

North Point — 350 Bay Street, San Francisco

Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center — 2033 N. Main Street, Walnut Creek

“We’ve looked hard at how we can best serve our members, and have refocused our resources where we believe they can do the most good,” the company said, in part, in a tweet Thursday. “Unfortunately, this has meant closing some locations and saying good bye to some valued team members, whom we will dearly miss.”

Locations in Southern California and the Sacramento area have also been closed. For a complete list of gym closures, click here.

To find a gym that will remain open, click here.