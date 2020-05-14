Reopening the Bay Area: Full List of Counties Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Most Bay Area counties are easing restrictions, but at different degrees. It's hard to keep track of what's happening where. So we broke it down for you here. Scroll down to find updates for your county.

But in case you're unfamiliar with Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to reopen the state's economy in phases, you'll want to catch up here. You can also view or download the full California's Pandemic Roadmap report from the governor here.

Overview

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco counties have either announced or indicate they plan to enter Phase 2.

Santa Clara has not announced any plans of easing current restrictions in the county.

The North Bay counties of Napa, Solano and Sonoma are already in Phase 2.

Alameda

May 14 - Health officials say based on the progress of their indicators and barring any big spikes in cases over the next few days, the county anticipates to safely move into "Early Stage 2" activities next week. This would include:

curbside retail and associated manufacturing and warehouses;

eligible businesses would align with state's guidance where possible;

every organization and business should be working on plans that include physical distancing, training for employees on limiting spread of COVID-19, and disinfection protocols.

For more information, visit Alameda County Public Health Department.

Contra Costa County

May 14 - Contra Costa County's health officer said if the county continues to make progress and hospitalizations steadily decline, they will consider opening up all retail for curbside pickup plus all associated logistics and manufacturing next week. Officials did not have a timeline at this point.

For more information, visit Contra Costa County Health Services.

Marin County

May 14 - The county announced earlier this week it will move into Phase 2, which means retail will be reopening for curbside pickup. Manufacturing will also resume with restrictions. The county will also examine how "dine-in" will work.

For more information, visit Marin Department of Health and Human Services.

Napa County

May 14 - Retail will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup and some manufacturing will resume with restrictions. Like other counties heading into Phase 2, Napa will have to figure out how "dine-in" will work in the county.

For more information, visit Napa County's website.

San Mateo County

May 14 - San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow plans to lift some restrictions, effective Monday, that would be consistent with early Phase 2 guidelines of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Resilience Roadmap. That would effectively allow for retail businesses to operate from the curb and deliver. Manufacturing, logistics and some other businesses will be able to open with some modifications, county officials said.

For more information, visit San Mateo County Health.

San Francisco

May 14 - The city and county has announced it will allow retailers and manufacturers to enter Phase 2 of reopening. View our latest report here. And here's a look at San Francisco's guidance for businesses reopening on Monday. Check it here.

For more information, visit San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Santa Clara County

May 14 - Santa Clara is the only county in the Bay Area not on board yet with moving into Phase 2. No restrictions have been eased. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said there are no plans at this moment to enter Phase 2, at least not next week.

For more information, visit Santa Clara County Public Health.

Earlier this week, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody told the Board of Supervisors the county has not eased restrictions because "we would see a brisk return of cases, hospitalizations, and a brisk return of deaths."

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Cody says county hasn't eased coronavirus conditions like many others across state under Gov. Newsom's Phase 2 plan because "we would see a brisk return of cases, hospitalizations, and a brisk return of deaths." https://t.co/rodJHvRHa2 pic.twitter.com/UExs2cV4FV — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 12, 2020

Solano County

May 14 - Solano County is already in Phase 2 under Gov. Newsom's multi-phased plan to reopen the state. Retail is already open for curbside pickup or delivery, limited manufacturing is also open, and the county is finalizing its dine-in option plans.

For more information, visit Solano County Public Health.

Sonoma County

May 14 - Sonoma County, like the other North Bay counties, is already in Phase 2. Retail is open for curbside pickup, limited manufacturing is open, and the county is examining what it will do for dine-in services.

The county announced it will be pushing even deeper into the second phase. Car washes and workers who can’t telecommute will be allowed to go back to the office. The county will also allow childcare for nonessential employees.

For more information, visit Sonoma County Public Health.